Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/13/23

Now that’s the kind of meaningful win that you can hang your hat on. There were multiple points last night where if the Yankees had rolled over, the game would’ve blended in with so many of the other disappointing losses thus far in 2023. But give credit to the Yanks: They showed resiliency. Brownie points go out to Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, Ian Hamilton, and Wandy Peralta on excellent work in tight spots. Even Clay Holmes got a couple big outs! It’s what you want. Now, how about more of that?

Today on the site, I’ll have the Rivalry Roundup, and Estevão will discuss the results of the most recent SB Nation Reacts poll centering around the Yankees bullpen and Oswaldo Cabrera. After that, Matt will check in on another big night for Bernie Williams with the 1998 Yankees, Andrés will analyze how Jake Bauers has made himself relevant once again, and Noah will offer some insight on Domingo Germán’s curveball.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What did you think of how Clay Holmes was deployed last night?

2. Disregarding nostalgia entirely, do you think that Twinkies are any good?