Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/12/23

NJ.com | Brian Fonseca: Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson had some choice words regarding where the Yankees rank among other major league teams in terms of hitting production. In short, he says he doesn’t care where they rank in hitting statistics as long as they’re scoring enough runs to win games. That statement wasn’t one that got a great reception from fans who are currently watching the team lose games because the offense frequently disappears (as they did last night).

ESPN: If you’re shocked at this point about one of these containing injury news, I’m not sure what to tell you. This time, it’s about Jonathan Loáisiga being transferred to the 60-day injured list. This comes as no surprise, as it was already revealed that Loáisiga will miss multiple months with an elbow issue.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: The pitcher that the Yankees called up to replace the hole that Greg Weissert and Deivi García left after being sent back down to Scranton Wilkes-Barre in Triple-A is Ryan Weber, who Aaron Boone says he trusts if the team gets in a rough situation. Weber’s 2023 debut did not go well last night though, as he coughed up three runs on five hits late in the ballgame.

NJ.com | Brian Fonseca: Finally, former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has notched back-to-back multi-hit games in his New York Mets organizational debut with Triple-A Syracuse, hovering yesterday as well. He struggled in 16 games at Triple-A in the San Francisco Giants system, so we will need more time to see if he can change the tides and make an impact.