Yankees prospects: Will Warren, Trey Sweeney power Somerset

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-3 (11) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K, CS
LF Kole Calhoun 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, BB, 2 K, fielding error
RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K
DH Franchy Cordero 2-5, 2B, 3 K
C Ben Rortvedt 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, throwing error
1B Billy McKinney 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 0-5, 2 K
SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, SB
Sean Boyle 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K
Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 0 K
Colten Brewer 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB
D.J. Snelten 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K (loss) — tough luck to allow nothing but the zombie runner to advance, and to get the loss
Ben Rortvedt HUSTLED. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/9lBhh1LHpz— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 11, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-1 at Portland Sea Dogs
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, fielding error
C Austin Wells 0-4, RBI, BB
CF Everson Periera 1-5, HR, RBI, 3 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, HR, RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, 2B
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, 3 BB, 2 SB
2B Caleb Durbin 0-5
DH Anthony Seigler 1-2, RBI, 3 BB, SB
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, RBI, BB, K
Will Warren 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 K (win)
Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Steven Jennings 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
TREY BOMB @Yankees No. 5 prospect Trey Sweeney sends this one out of sight. pic.twitter.com/MB3GtMNEfp— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 11, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-2 at Aberdeen IronBirds
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, BB, K
C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 3 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-2
1B Rafael Flores 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 K
DH Spencer Henson 1-4, HR. RBI
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, BB, CS
CF Grant Richardson 0-4, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, BB, 3 K
Zach Messinger 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K
Carlos Gomez 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Ryan Anderson 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (loss)
RAFAEL FLORES HITS ONE OFF THE SCOREBOARD!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 11, 2023
He hit it so hard the @IronBirds camera couldn't even show it! 2-0 Renegades pic.twitter.com/LHjWZ0Td4L
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-0 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
SS Jared Serna 1-5
LF Daury Arias 0-4, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-1, 3 BB
C Jesus Rodriguez 0-4, 3 K
2B Brett Barrera 0-2, BB
3B Beau Brewer 1-3, BB
CF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 0-4, 2 K
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 2 K
Three hits, 10 K’s — ugly.
Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K
Yorlin Calderon 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
