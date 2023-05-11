New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Drew Rasmussen

The Yankees got somewhat back on track earlier this week, as they got Aaron Judge back, scored a bunch of runs, and swept the Athletics. However, Oakland is not great — especially in the pitching department — and this next series will be a step up in competition as the AL East-leading Rays come to town.

Tampa Bay and New York met last week in Florida, where the Rays took two out of three. That being said, the Yankees did go into the late innings with a chance to win the series themselves, only to suffer an unexpected Gerrit Cole blowup. Meanwhile as the Yankees were sweeping Oakland, the Rays did drop two of three on the road in Baltimore.

Tonight in the opener, Domingo Germán will get the ball for the Yankees. He got the start in the Yankees’ win in the last Rays series, allowing two runs in five innings, as the Yankees eventually rallied past Tampa Bay. Behind him will be a fairly strong lineup, or at least a strong one considering the Yankees’ current roster makeup.

For the Rays, Drew Rasmussen will take the hill. He started opposite Germán last Saturday, and threw 5.2 shutout innings. The 27-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 2.83 FIP in seven outings on the season, though he only averages about 5.1 frames per start.

We hope you’ll come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network (NYY), Bally Sports Sun (TB), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM (TB)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

