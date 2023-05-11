Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/11/23

It sure was nice of the schedule makers to drop a three-game reprieve into the Yankees’ schedule, and somehow their win total increased while they were off. Oh, wait, I am getting reports that there were in fact MLB games being played in the Bronx earlier this week — that’s weird. In all seriousness, the Athletics showed up at just the right moment for a down and out Yankees squad, who now have a little more pep in their step heading into another showdown with a team that they desperately need to perform well against in the Rays.

Before we get into that matchup though, we’ve got to preview it, and that’s exactly what Matt has in store for us. Jake recaps last night’s MLB games, including the O’s winning their series against these same Rays, and Alex spends some time examining Oswaldo Cabrera in his weekly foray into Statcast numbers. Andrés hypes up the growing case for Andrés Chaparro to make it to the bigs, and Peter breaks down the mini-slump that Anthony Volpe has found himself in and how close he is to breaking out of it.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Was the offense perked up sufficiently from the previous series, or was it just fool’s gold?

2. Will the division stay this competitive throughout the year or will one or two teams eventually drift to mediocrity?