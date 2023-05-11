Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/11/23

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was the latest to deal with injury issues as he left Tuesday night’s game against the Athletics after dealing with hip tightness. Hicks was set to see team doctor Christopher Ahmad on Wednesday morning to determine the severity of his injury.

New York Post | Justin Terranova: Earlier this week a troubling rumor about Carlos Rodón and the possibility that he could miss the entire 2023 season was, uh, “strongly” shutdown by Rodón’s wife Ashley. However, his debut in pinstripes could still be a little while away. Manager Aaron Boone said that the pitcher was set to get a cortisone injection and after some rest would begin throwing again this weekend.

CBS Sports | Matt Snyder: Anthony Volpe had a nice game on Wednesday, hitting a grand slam in the Yankees’ blowout win over the A’s. In doing so, Volpe made a bit of history, being the first Yankee rookie shortstop to ever hit a grand slam. He also became the youngest Yankee ever to hit a grand slam in the Bronx, across all versions of Yankee Stadium.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: While he ended up returning to the minors after the game, Wednesday marked the return of Deivi García to the majors. Nearly two years after his last MLB game and almost three since he showed potential in 2020, García has shifted into a bullpen role in the minors. On Wednesday, he ended up getting a three-inning save after doing a solid job of eating some innings ahead of the series against the Rays.