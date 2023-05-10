Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/10/23

ESPN | Associated Press: In case you missed it yesterday, the New York Yankees officially activated slugger Aaron Judge from the injured list; the Yankee captain had been sidelined since April 28 with a right hip strain. He didn’t get a hit last night, but he did walk and notch two RBI. To make room for Judge on the roster, Oswald Peraza hit the IL retroactive to Saturday with a right ankle strain, which explains his absence from the diamond for the past few days.

The Athletic | Zach Buchanan: (subscription required) In his weekly “This Week in Minor League Baseball” series, The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan highlighted Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones. While, due to the paywall nature of the piece, I do not want to provide too many details, I will point out that Buchanan called Jones the Yankees’ “best prospect and it’s not even close.” I, for one, am very intrigued.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Speaking to the media this week, Luis Severino reiterated his desire to remain with the Yankees for his entire career, saying that “this is the only team that I know.” I think I speak for everybody when I say that Yankees fans hope that the homegrown right-hander, who is scheduled to make his first rehab start this week, can return to the mound and put together a strong enough season to force the Yankees to bring back the electric but oft-injured pitcher.

NJ.com | Kevin Manahan: Earlier this week, an unnamed source within the Yankees organization told Jomboy’s Talkin’ Yanks podcast that it was unlikely that left-handed starter Carlos Rodón would pitch this season. Well, a named source immediately took issue with that report: Ashley Rodón, Carlos’s wife, called the report “bovine waste” (she may or may not have used a different word), identifying herself as a “reliable source” in the process. Hopefully, Ashley proves to be the correct one, as the Yankees need their No. 1A starter back if they wish to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.

Final news note of the date that accompanied the Judge/Peraza move: reliever Greg Weissert is also back! He pitched an inning last night, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk. Still, it must be nice for him to back in the bigs.

Well, never mind then.