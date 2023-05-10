Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/10/23

Who could’ve guessed it? It turns out, the cure to what ails the 2023 Yankees is the 2023 Athletics. It’s been just two games, but the two wins the Yankees have strung together against Oakland have felt like a couple of the easiest they’ve secured in a very long time. It’s too early to say they’ve turned things around, but they’ve at least avoided plummeting toward rock bottom for now.

It’s an early afternoon contest today, so we’ll have a loaded morning of content ahead of the game. Start with Josh’s roundup of last night’s AL action, and Esteban’s At-Bat of the Week, this time focusing on a Harrison Bader home run job. Peter will also make the latest entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and Malachi will analyze the Yankees’ latest newfound relief ace, Ian Hamilton, in some depth. And after the game, Marcus will do a deep dive on the lineup of the Hudson Valley Renegades, New York’s High-A affiliate.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCSCA

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will lead the Yankees in saves in 2023?

2. With the Astros still not above .500, what are the chances they fail to win the AL West this year?