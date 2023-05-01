New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Domingo Germán vs. Cal Quantrill

The Yankees ended their April on a fairly dismal not. They wrapped up the month by losing seven of their last 10 games. They also lost Aaron Judge to a hip injury, and since then, the offense has dried up even worse that it had with him in the lineup.

However, every game features a new chance to get a winning run going, and one of those chances will come today. Tonight, the Guardians will be in town for a three-game series. The teams met a couple weeks ago in Cleveland, where the Yankees took two of three. Of course, the also met last year in a five-game ALDS rumble, which also saw the Bombers emerge victorious.

Domingo Germán will take the hill for the Yankees tonight in the opener. He got a start in the previous series in Cleveland, allowing two runs in three innings in a Yankees’ loss. Elsewhere, the lineup will still be Judge-less as he has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list after sitting out the last couple days.

For the Guardians, right-hander Cal Quantrill will get the start. The Yankees missed him last time around, as he started two days before that series opener. He hasn’t gotten off to the best start to the season so far, but then again, neither have the Yankees. As has frequently been the case over the past couple weeks, the lineup is awfully thin after DJ LeMahieu in the cleanup spot. They’ve scored just four runs in the last three games, and one of those paltry runs came when they were losing in the ninth inning, 15-1.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action tonight, and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY) / Bally Sports Great Lakes (CLE)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY) / WMMS 100.7, WTAM 1100, Guardians Radio Network (CLE)

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

