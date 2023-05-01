VOTE: With April over, how many wins will the Yankees reach in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s not breaking news that the first month of the Yankees’ 2023 campaign failed to go as expected. A promising beginning with a whole bunch of series wins was quickly curtailed by mid-April thanks to a brutal string of injuries (at least some of which were unsurprising), bad days on offense, and rough outings from the back of the starting rotation. The end result was a 15-14 record as the calendar flipped to May — better than the likes of the massively disappointing White Sox and Cardinals, but that’s cold comfort to Bronx diehards.

Back on Opening Day, we posted a fan survey to get an idea on how many wins were expected for the Yankees in 2023. The top answer was “96-100,” which earned 48 percent of the vote, with “91-95” and “101+” garnering 31 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Now, we’re wondering if you’ve updated your priors. For full disclosure, we tweaked the extremes of the new survey options simply because only the most starry-eyed fans among us would predict over 100 wins at the moment and it’s more interesting to see how many folks might actually forecast the Yankees’ first losing season in 31 years. That still seems unlikely to me, but your vote is your own! I’d be curious about the new results with that option included.

Our second question revolves around one of those aforementioned Yankees problems from April that’s still ongoing as of right now. Domingo Germán, Clarke Schmidt, and Jhony Brito all have ERAs over five and a half, and only Germán has even remotely tolerable underlying stats. Luis Severino is set to begin a rehab assignment this week as he works to return to the rotation, but he’ll need at least a few starts to get tuned up and Carlos Rodón isn’t expected back until June. In short, the reinforcements for the rotation aren’t going to arrive in the blink of an eye and even when Sevy steps back in, only one of those three struggling starters will be replaced.

The Yankees’ Triple-A club doesn’t really have good starting options at the moment, so the primary alternative would involve taking away from a strength in the bullpen. Michael King developed in the minors as a starter and is a valuable Swiss Army knife for Aaron Boone in the bullpen, but it might not be the worst idea to have him swap in for Schmidt or Brito in the rotation. Although a relief corps already missing Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle, and Lou Trivino clearly appreciates having King around, there’s an argument that it’s easier to replace a reliever and that the Yankees’ presently paltry offense can’t afford the risk of a blowout two out of every five days. So is it worth trying King out as a starter again? Or is the ripple-effect risk too great?

