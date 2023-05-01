Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Folks, it brings me no pleasure to inform you (though I’m sure you’ve heard it several times already by this point in the day) that the Yankees are tied for last place in the AL East entering May. Part of that has been an incredible run by the Rays and a solid one from the Orioles as well to surge ahead of the projected frontrunners, but the bigger and more personal part of the equation is the underperformance of the Yanks themselves.

Outside of Gerrit Cole’s dominating start, not much has gone right for the team. Two of their best starting pitchers have yet to throw a pitch this season, their two biggest sluggers are both currently sidelined, and most of the people filling in are struggling mightily. The path to improving is rather simple — get healthy and play your best players — but a lot of doubt has been sown from this opening month of play. Have they dug themselves too deep a hole in the most competitive division? Will the offense find a pulse without Aaron Judge playing, and can he turn around his own slump when he returns? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 4th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.