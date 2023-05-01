Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/1/23

MLB.com | Dave Sessions: The New York Yankees are mercifully heading back home after an abomination of a road trip was capped off with an embarrassing 15-2 loss to the Texas Rangers. It was their biggest win against the Yankees since 1996. Notably, it was Nestor Cortes’ worst start of the season and the worst of his Yankees career. Everyone in the clubhouse is feeling pretty down about where the team is currently. Kyle Higashioka commented on the status of the team, but it was Cortes’ simple but effective comments about it being a “tough road trip” and not commanding the fastball well today that stood out. Considering where the Yankees have been with their starting rotation (particularly the three outside of Gerrit Cole and Cortes), an outing of this level is not a good sign with the offense continuing to scuffle. There are things that the Yankees need to figure out and fast, otherwise the record could get ugly.

TSN: Aaron Judge is one of the pieces that is missing from the current Yankee equation. He was diagnosed with a mild hip strain. He wasn’t expected by manager Aaron Boone to return to the lineup by Monday for the first game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians, but he will be re-evaluated, and the hope is that he will return sometime during that series. Judge may yet go on the IL; we’ll just have to see.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Not only did Judge get some good news, but outfielder Jake Bauers did as well after exiting the game following a catch and crash into the outfield wall. His MRI was clean and he will avoid going on the injured list after receiving a second “contusion” diagnosis on his knee.

New York Post | Bridget Reilly: Jacob deGrom was notably frustrated about the time he’s going to spend on the injured list after exiting his start against the Yankees early. The best pitcher in baseball (when healthy) is, unfortunately, facing another setback. He’s eligible to return to play on May 14, and he’s determined to make sure everything is right.