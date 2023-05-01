Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/1/23

Remember when the Yankees weren’t losing any series? The catch in all that was that they weren’t sweeping any either, so when the bad stretch arrived, their record was bound to look even uglier in a hurry. Yesterday clinched their third series loss in a row and they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games. They remain barely over .500 at 15-14, but with the success of the rest of the AL East, that means that they’re tied for last place with the Red Sox. The offense looks completely lost without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and even Nestor Cortes had an ugly slip-up yesterday on the mound. It’s not a fun time.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how concerned are you about Oswaldo Cabrera’s dismal start?

2. Predict the winner of Devils/Rangers Game 7 tonight.