New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Wells

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Yankees and Orioles will wrap up their series with an Easter Sunday matinee in Baltimore.

Last night saw the Yankees pick up a win thanks to another good outing Jhony Brito and a much-needed extra-base hit from Anthony Volpe. Today, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the hill to try and leave Baltimore with a series win.

Some of Cortes’ best regular season starts came against the Orioles last year. Last year on Easter Sunday, he struck out 12 Orioles in five innings, three of which came in an immaculate inning. He’ll look to continue that dominance today. The rest of the Yankees’ lineup is pretty straightforward, albeit with Franchy Cordero getting a game in right field and Aaron Judge shifting to center.

Baltimore will give the ball to Tyler Wells for his first start of the season. Wells has worked as a long reliever so far in 2023, but made 23 starts for the O’s last season.

Here’s everything to know about how to catch today’s action. We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for some Easter Sunday baseball!

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yard — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), MASN (BAL), MLB Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

