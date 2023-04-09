Yankees prospects: Warren and Beeter deal in first outings

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-3 (7) and W, 7-5 (7) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
Game 1:
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 1 K
1B Jake Bauers 0-3, three errors — ouch
LF Billy McKinney 0-3, fielding error
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 2 K, throwing error
2B Jesús Bastidas 1-3, 1 K
C José Godoy 1-3, 1 K
DH Mickey Gasper 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Michael Hermosillo 0-2
SS Wilmer Difo 1-2
Mitch Spence 4.2 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K (loss)
Barrett Loseke 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Game 2:
CF Michael Hermosillo 2-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K — second chance on the day went well
DH Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
RF Jake Bauers 0-4
2B Jamie Westbrook 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, BB, 1 K
3B Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
LF Billy McKinney 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, 1 R, 2 K
SS Wilmer Difo 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Nick Ramirez 1.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H
Deivi García 3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K (win)
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB (hold)
James Norwood 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K (save)
Happy Chappy!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 8, 2023
First hit of the season = HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/K7JwKaOL5L
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-0 (7) and L, 0-3 (7) vs. Harrisburg Senators
Game 1:
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, fielding error
CF Everson Pereira 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
DH Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 2 RBI
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB
2B Max Burt 1-1, 1 R, 2 BB
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 SB, 1 CS
Will Warren 5.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K (win)
Tanner Myatt 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
In case you forgot, Will Warren is VERY good at baseball ♂️— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 8, 2023
5️⃣.2️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 2️⃣ H | 8️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/4MXoSjaxiU
Game 2:
DH Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
RF Everson Pereira 0-3, 2 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-3
SS Max Burt 0-3
1B Eric Wagaman 0-3, 3 K
3B Delvin Pérez 1-2
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2
Clayton Beeter 4.1 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K (loss) — solid start for a rising prospect
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Indigo Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 0.1 IP, 0 R
We’ve got the Beet(er)— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 9, 2023
Yankees No. 15 prospect Clayton Beeter finishes his night with 7️⃣ K’s over 4️⃣.1️⃣ IP of one run ball ️ pic.twitter.com/HVObz3m7Vi
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-5 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-3, 1 K
SS-3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 2 K
3B-2B Caleb Durbin 1-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, 1 R, 3 K
DH Antonio Gomez 0-4, 3 K
C Ben Rice 1-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, throwing error
LF Aaron Palensky 1-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 K — bases clearing double to provide the offense
2B-SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
1B Rafael Flores 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Juan Carela 3.1 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Ryan Anderson 2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K (loss)
Danny Watson 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K
CLEAR THE BASES MR.PALENSKY!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 8, 2023
We're all tied up! pic.twitter.com/qX9s3nxsHP
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-1 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Brenny Escanio 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB
DH Dayro Perez 0-3, 1 R, 2 K
3B Jared Serna 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
1B Omar Martinez 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
CF Nelson Medina 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
RF Felix Negueis 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, fielding error
LF Raimfer Salinas 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
Sean Hermann 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K (win)
Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 0 R, 3 K (hold)
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K
I think it’s safe to say Omar Martinez is settling in quite nicely!!!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) April 9, 2023
Martinez cranks a 2R HR to RF - homering in back-to-back games!
We head to the top of the 8th.
Tarpons 6, Flying Tigers 0. pic.twitter.com/W0fslB15wW
