Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/9/23

Happy holidays to everyone here at Pinstripe Alley, we hope you’re having a nice time and enjoying the day with your loved ones. The Yankees have a matinee game on hand today, facing the rubber match of their series with the Orioles and sending one of their best pitchers in Nestor Cortes to the mound. That’s about as good as you could ask for, so hopefully the good vibes carry over throughout the day.

Starting off our coverage for the day, Jake runs through the results from the Yankees’ rivals. Estevão has a double-feature on how Josh Donaldson’s injury highlights why the Yankees kept their infield depth stacked and looking into the potential hit the team may have in Jhony Brito. Josh opines on how Clay Holmes stepping back into the closer’s role is more important than ever with the bullpen depth continuing to thin out, and finally John closes the day out with the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN, MLB Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much of an impact will Oswaldo Cabrera end up having on the lineup this year?

2. If Jhony Brito stays in the rotation, who should leave once Carlos Rodón returns?