Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/9/2023

New York Post | Scott Serby: Oswaldo Cabrera had his best game of the year Friday afternoon, driving in a trio of runs with three hits. One of the best stories of last season, Cabrera’s found consistent playing time to enter 2023, mostly because of his ability and willingness to move all around the diamond. While the Yankees might have actually finally found their full-time left fielder, Ozzy’s planning to stay flexible, taking assignment wherever the club needs to put him.

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Jonathan Loáisiga and Josh Donaldson found themselves stapled to the 10-day IL yesterday morning, with one bum elbow and one bum hamstring respectively. Aaron Boone expressed optimism that Donaldson would need just 10 days to heal up before being inserted back into the lineup, but Lasagna won’t throw for at least two weeks. Although an MRI showed no structural damage, Loáisiga’s injury history and his importance to the bullpen means caution wins out.

CBS Sports: Speaking of injured players, Harrison Bader is slowly and steadily making his way back into the MLB picture. The Yankees expect Bader to begin rehab games within the next week as he heals up from an oblique injury, meaning the club could have one of the game’s best centerfielders back by May.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Finally, the injury bug continues down to the minors, where Oswald Peraza has sat out two straight games with a bad hamstring. The shortstop prospect was likely never going to be called up in Donaldson’s absence, but getting his leg healthy remains the top priority anyway.