New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Jhony Brito vs. Cole Irvin

After a flurry of IL moves this morning, Jhony Brito finds himself back on the active roster a week after a sterling MLB debut, getting the ball for his second career start against a young, talented Orioles lineup. Brito went five innings last Sunday against the Giants, striking out six against a single walk, surrendering no runs. His changeup in particular shone, engineering 11 whiffs and a 33 percent putaway rate.

The Orioles, dating back to the start of last season, have just a .261 wOBA against changeups, or about as good as Myles Straw on the whole, the second-worst hitter in the game last year. Young players in particular historically struggle against well-located offspeed pitches, and while you can’t take any lineup with the likes of Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, and Gunnar Henderson lightly, this may be the ideal combo of hitters for a pitcher with Brito’s repertoire.

Cole Irvin counters for Baltimore, an offseason acquisition from Oakland. Irvin is a little more durable than he is good, a left-hander that’s piled on innings the last two seasons despite an ERA and FIP above four. He got smacked around by the Red Sox in his Baltimore debut, and with seven right-handed bats in the starting lineup, the Yankees will look to echo their Boston rivals in tonight’s game.

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yard — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), MASN (BAL)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

