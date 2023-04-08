Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/8/23

ESPN | Marly Rivera: The injury bug that hit the Yankees during the spring has continued to rear its ugly head, as third baseman Josh Donaldson is likely headed to the injured list with a right hamstring strain. Although the Yankees expect JD to be ready to go after just a couple of days, there’s no need not to err on the side of caution in the month of April, especially given Donaldson’s age and the Yankees’ abundance of options — DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa — in his absence.

CBS Sports: Due to Thursday’s rainout, the Yankees are no longer able to roll with just four starting pitchers for the foreseeable future. Because of this, New York announced that Jhony Brito will get the start today against the Baltimore Orioles. Multiple roster moves will be required: although Donaldson’s IL trip allows Brito to return before the normal 15 day waiting period is up, teams are only allowed to carry a maximum of 13 pitchers.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Estevan Florial cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton yesterday. The former top prospect had been designated for assignment after Opening Day to clear a roster spot for reliever Colten Brewer. To an extent, this comes as at least a minor surprise, for despite his lack of production at the Major League level, Florial hit well in the minors last year (.283/.368/.481 slash line, 124 wRC+) and provides plus defense at all three outfield positions. But no one wanted to put him on their MLB roster.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: If there’s one thing baseball fans love to do, it’s check up on how players that used to play for their favorite team are doing. Well, Randy Miller goes to the extreme, compiling statistical reports on 60 ex-Yankees. Ever wondered what Jonathan Holder has been up to? He’s pitching for the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate. Did you know that the Red Sox organization is packed with former Yankees (Greg Allen, Richard Bleier, Corey Kluber, James Paxton, Rob Refsnyder, and Joely Rodríguez)? Did you forget that the ageless Rich Hill once donned the pinstripes?

Associated Press | Seth Borenstein: Scientists from Dartmouth College have concluded that climate change has been responsible for adding 50 home runs annually by reducing air resistance. This amounts to about a one percent increase in the number of homers hit throughout the league annually, and confirms a belief that has permeated throughout the game for year: that hot weather induces the long ball.