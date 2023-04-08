Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones homers in High-A debut

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-5 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
CF Michael Hermosillo 0-5, 4 K, outfield assist
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, BB, K
LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, BB, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B
3B Jesús Bastidas 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, K, SF — 417-foot dinger and a great play to end it
RF Billy McKinney 1-3, RBI, HBP — go-ahead single in the eighth
DH Rodolfo Durán 1-3, BB, 2 K
C Mickey Gasper 0-4, K, GIDP
SS Wilmer Difo 1-3, RBI, 2 K, SF — no, Oswald Peraza didn’t start, but he was reportedly still in Allentown with the team (so is Jake Bauers)
Tanner Tully 3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K
D.J. Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 K
Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP (save)
Signed. Sealed. Delivered.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 8, 2023
A barehanded throw by Jesús Bastidas and the stretch at first from Andrés Chaparro ... what a play in the ninth! #EverythingMajor #RepBX #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/1ZlC3Te07Z
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 vs. Harrisburg Senators — Opening night
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 2B, BB, K, 2 SB — nice start to 2023 for 2021’s top pick
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, K, SB
LF Everson Pereira 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 2 BB, K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — go-ahead homer in eighth
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, K, SF
C Anthony Seigler 1-4, K, picked off, throwing error
2B Max Burt 2-3, HR, RBI, CS
DH Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 2 K
Richard Fitts 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 8 K, HR — lotsa K’s in Double-A debut
Lisandro Santos 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Justin Wilson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Justin Maese 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR (win)
All 8️⃣ punchies from Richard Fitts Double-A debut ️ pic.twitter.com/7PhJlP7EVi— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 8, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-1 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers
CF Spencer Jones 2-4, 2B, HR, BB, 2 K, outfield assist — quite a night for your first game in High-A from the 2022 top pick
SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, K
C Antonio Gomez 1-3, 2 BB, K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K
2B Caleb Durbin 1-3, 2B, BB
1B Spencer Henson 0-2, 2 BB, K
DH Ben Rice 1-2, BB, 2 RBI, HBP
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K, throwing error
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB
Zach Messinger 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, WP
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — struck out side
Welcome to High-A, Spencer Jones!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 7, 2023
The first hit of the season for the Renegades is a MONSTER Homerun to dead center pic.twitter.com/d2CgVHgHwW
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-7 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
3B Brenny Escanio 0-5, 2 K
2B Dayro Perez 0-3, BB, 2 K
C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2 K, throwing error, passed ball
CF Daury Arias 1-3, BB, 2 RBI — first homer above Rookie ball (422 feet, 104.5 mph exit velo)
SS Jared Serna 2-4, K
DH Omar Martinez 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — same! (413 feet, 105.6 mph exit velo)
RF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2 K
LF Felix Negueis 0-3, BB, K, SB
1B Ronny Rojas 1-4, 3 K
Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP
Shane Gray 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K
Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K
Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — struck out the side in the 2023 debut of “no, not that Manny Ramirez”
WOW!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) April 8, 2023
Daury Arias crushes a MONSTER 2-run HR off the BATTER’S EYE to cut the deficit to 2 runs!
End of the 6th, Tarpons down 6-4. pic.twitter.com/XFApuwQLQ8
