Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones homers in High-A debut

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-5 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs

CF Michael Hermosillo 0-5, 4 K, outfield assist

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, BB, K

LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, BB, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B

3B Jesús Bastidas 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, K, SF — 417-foot dinger and a great play to end it

RF Billy McKinney 1-3, RBI, HBP — go-ahead single in the eighth

DH Rodolfo Durán 1-3, BB, 2 K

C Mickey Gasper 0-4, K, GIDP

SS Wilmer Difo 1-3, RBI, 2 K, SF — no, Oswald Peraza didn’t start, but he was reportedly still in Allentown with the team (so is Jake Bauers)

Tanner Tully 3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K

D.J. Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 K

Michael Gomez 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP (save)

Signed. Sealed. Delivered.



A barehanded throw by Jesús Bastidas and the stretch at first from Andrés Chaparro ... what a play in the ninth! #EverythingMajor #RepBX #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/1ZlC3Te07Z — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 8, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 vs. Harrisburg Senators — Opening night

SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 2B, BB, K, 2 SB — nice start to 2023 for 2021’s top pick

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, K, SB

LF Everson Pereira 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 2 BB, K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — go-ahead homer in eighth

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, K, SF

C Anthony Seigler 1-4, K, picked off, throwing error

2B Max Burt 2-3, HR, RBI, CS

DH Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 2 K

Richard Fitts 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 8 K, HR — lotsa K’s in Double-A debut

Lisandro Santos 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Justin Wilson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Justin Maese 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR (win)

All 8️⃣ punchies from Richard Fitts Double-A debut ️ pic.twitter.com/7PhJlP7EVi — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 8, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-1 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

CF Spencer Jones 2-4, 2B, HR, BB, 2 K, outfield assist — quite a night for your first game in High-A from the 2022 top pick

SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, K

C Antonio Gomez 1-3, 2 BB, K

RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K

2B Caleb Durbin 1-3, 2B, BB

1B Spencer Henson 0-2, 2 BB, K

DH Ben Rice 1-2, BB, 2 RBI, HBP

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K, throwing error

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB

Zach Messinger 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, WP

Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — struck out side

Welcome to High-A, Spencer Jones!



The first hit of the season for the Renegades is a MONSTER Homerun to dead center pic.twitter.com/d2CgVHgHwW — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 7, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-7 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

3B Brenny Escanio 0-5, 2 K

2B Dayro Perez 0-3, BB, 2 K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2 K, throwing error, passed ball

CF Daury Arias 1-3, BB, 2 RBI — first homer above Rookie ball (422 feet, 104.5 mph exit velo)

SS Jared Serna 2-4, K

DH Omar Martinez 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — same! (413 feet, 105.6 mph exit velo)

RF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2 K

LF Felix Negueis 0-3, BB, K, SB

1B Ronny Rojas 1-4, 3 K

Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP

Shane Gray 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — struck out the side in the 2023 debut of “no, not that Manny Ramirez”