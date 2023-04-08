Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/8/23

Friday was a very annoying game. It sucks to see your team make a nice comeback only to blow a lead of its own shortly thereafter. I suppose it’s better than folding but man. Now, the Yankees must win both today and tomorrow in Baltimore to secure their third series victory in a row. Jhony Brito returns to the MLB roster to take the ball today.

Today on the site, Matt will present the Rivalry Roundup, Esteban will discuss four takeaways from the first week of the Yankees’ 2023 campaign, and Matt will return to cover the latest edition of our 1998 Yankees series. Later on, Casey will ruminate on the return of regular season baseball and with, the return of the near-daily routine of sitting down to watch the ol’ Bronx Bombers.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was the most annoying decision from yesterday’s loss?

2. Who will be the most shocking last-place team in 2023?