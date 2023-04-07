New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Clarke Schmidt vs. Dean Kremer

After starting the season out with a 4-2 homestand, the Yankees will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel down to play the Orioles in Baltimore. The weather affected Thursday’s planned home opener at Camden Yards, but the schedule subsequently had a built-in offday. So after a slightly longer than expected break, we’ll finally get to see the teams in action today.

Taking the mound for the Yankees in this one will be Clarke Schmidt. A parade of injuries to the Yankees’ rotation in spring training led to him not only making the Opening Day roster, but he got the start in the second game of the season. His final stats from that outing against the Giants weren’t the best, but there were some promising signs from him in it.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Josh Donaldson is still out after leaving Wednesday’s game early with an injury, which apparently will land him on the IL. In his place, DJ LeMahieu has slid over to third. Meanwhile, Franchy Cordero will get another game in right, with Aaron Judge covering center and Giancarlo Stanton at DH.

Dean Kremer will take the hill for the O’s. He struggled in his first start of the season, allowing five runs in three innings against the Red Sox.

Here’s also the info you need to catch today’s action, and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread for today’s game!

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yard — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 3:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY), MASN (BAL)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

