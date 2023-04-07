Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza has strong all-around game in Scranton win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
DH Elijah Dunham 0-4, BB
2B Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, K, SB — some slick defense from Peraza; see below
3B Jamie Westbrook 0-5, K
LF Jake Bauers 0-5, K
RF Willie Calhoun 2-4, 2B
SS Jesús Bastidas 2-3, BB, K, fielding error
CF Michael Hermosillo 2-2, RBI
1B Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, K
C José Godoy 1-4, RBI, 2 K
Ryan Weber 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 2 HR
Matt Krook 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (win) — more good work from the 40-man member
Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (hold)
Nick Ramirez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
Smooth by Peraza. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/S61jsck9YF— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 7, 2023
Around the horn gets the job done! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/4yUFTssjkZ— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 7, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed vs. Harrisburg Senators
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 7th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins April 7th
