Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/7/23

The Yankees head to Baltimore today, where the Orioles will stage their home Opening Day one day late. The vibes are solid after a quality first homestand in the Bronx, and the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound as they try to get a winning streak going. Schmidt started off his first outing looking strong before faltering in the fourth inning against the Giants. We’ll see if he can hold onto the rope a bit deeper into the game this afternoon.

Ahead of the matinee, check out Peter’s rundown of last night’s AL action, and Sam’s entry in our 1998 retrospective. Also, Malachi brings back his Sequence of the Week series for 2023, Andrés delivers the results to our latest SB Nation Reacts polls, and Madison gives the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will make a more of an impact out of the bullpen this year, Ian Hamilton, or Jimmy Cordero?

2. Will Aaron Hicks survive the year as a Yankee?