Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/6/23

The first homestand of the season is in the books, and a 4-2 record is more than acceptable. The Yankees have gotten a pair of excellent starts out of Gerrit Cole, a couple of bombs from newly-minted Captain Aaron Judge, and found an early resurgence from Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu. Oh yeah, and some kid named Anthony Volpe has worked his way into the lineup flawlessly. Not a bad couple of games.

There’s no game today due to the weather, but Matt has you covered on the upcoming series in Baltimore with a series preview. Josh has you covered on reviewing what went down with the Yankees’ rivals, while I’ll cover the action down in the farm. John takes us back to the woeful time in 1998 when the Yanks fell to 1-4 and the sky was falling on the eventual all-time great team, Alex examines some interesting Statcast notes from the opening homestand, Noah takes a look at a hole in Giancarlo Stanton’s swing, and finally Peter breaks down the early struggles that Michael King is going through.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is this year going to end up being Gerrit Cole’s best year in pinstripes?

2. How long will the Rays stay undefeated?