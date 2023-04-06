New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

After opening up the 2023 season at home for two series, it’s time for the Yankees to make their first road trip of the campaign. While the weather has already slightly altered the plans, the Yankees are headed down to Baltimore this weekend to take on the Orioles.

Baltimore had an exciting 2022 season, as an influx of young talent, headlined by Adley Rutschman, came up and led helped the O’s to an unexpected above .500 season as they nearly snatched a playoff berth. They’re .500 on the young season, having lost a series to the Red Sox and won one against the Rangers.

Before things get going on this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the matchups we’ll see over the next couple days.

Friday: Clarke Schmidt vs. Dean Kremer (3:05 pm ET)

Rain has already pushed back the expected series opener from Thursday to Friday, where Clarke Schmidt is expected to go for the Yankees. His season debut wasn’t perfect by any means, as he allowed three runs in 3.1 innings against the Giants. The two home runs allowed by Schmidt put a bit of a dampener on his day, but he showed some flashes that he could be something this season.

Starting for Baltimore in their home opener will be Kremer, who had an even worse opening to his season. In Fenway against the Red Sox, Kremer was dinged for five runs in three innings, as he also gave up two home runs. He was pretty decent for the O’s last year, but the Yankees got him for four runs in 5.1 innings that day.

Saturday: Nestor Cortes vs. Cole Irvin (7:05 pm ET)

The day off will allow the Yankees to bring back Cortes for Saturday’s game on full rest for the second game of the series in Baltimore. In his season debut, Cortes picked up where he left off in 2022, holding the Phillies to one run in five innings. Some of his best games in his impressive ‘22 season came against Baltimore — he did not allow a run in any of his three starts against them, and struck out 31 batters in 18.1 innings.

The Orioles acquired Irvin in a trade with the Athletics back in January, but his debut with them wasn’t the best. The Red Sox got him for six runs in four innings, as Irvin gave up eight hits and two walks. The lone time the Yankees have ever faced Irvin came last year at Yankee Stadium when he was on the A’s. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both took him deep in a Yankees’ victory.

Sunday: Domingo Germán vs. TBA (1:35 pm ET)

Germán’s first start of the season saw him give up two home runs to the Phillies in the lone loss of that series. He did strike out eights batters on the day, but it wasn’t the best of outings.

At time of writing, the Orioles have not officially announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale. We know it won’t be Kyle Bradish, who was placed on the IL after taking a line drive off the foot. We know it won’t be highly-rated prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who was called up in Bradish’s spot, as he just went in Wednesday’s game. The only other starter they’ve used this season is Kyle Gibson, who pitched on Tuesday. The day off could be an opportunity for them to bring him back on normal rest, but nothing’s been confirmed as of yet.