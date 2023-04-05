Yankees’ road series in Baltimore delayed due to weather

April is always a fickle time to play baseball, and already Mother Nature is making her presence felt. The Yankees’ first road trip of the season was scheduled to start tomorrow in Baltimore, but the Orioles announced that the series opener (and their home opener at Camden Yards) is being pre-emptively moved back due to a severe forecast on the horizon.

Instead, the Yankees and Orioles will be playing on Friday, April 7th at 3:05pm EST and continue through the weekend, rather than playing the opener and taking an offday as MLB traditionally schedules for the first couple weeks of the season. Because of this, they’ll avoid a doubleheader and won’t have to worry about any adjustments on the roster or the starting rotation: Clarke Schmidt is still lined up to start next, with Nestor Cortes behind him.

If you were planning on taking the trip down to Baltimore for this series and got caught up in this delay, your tickets are still valid for the now-Friday afternoon opener. Hopefully there aren’t too many issues with the postponement, but if for whatever reason you can’t make it that day get in contact with the Orioles’ support team ASAP.