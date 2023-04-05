Yankees prospects: Jake Bauers stays red-hot but Scranton drops third straight

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
RF Elijah Dunham 3-5, 2 2B
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, BB, throwing error
DH Willie Calhoun 1-5, RBI
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-5, 2 K, throwing error
1B Jake Bauers 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB — fun with small samples; Bauers has a 2.212 OPS
2B Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 4 K — yikes
LF Billy McKinney 0-4, K
CF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, BB, K
C Mickey Gasper 2-4
Sean Boyle 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K
Derek Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Matt Gomez 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Deivi García 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K — still throwing fairly hard in relief
Jake Bauers is BURNING UP!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 4, 2023
A 441 ft. two-run homer, presented by @ltvbeer, ties the game at 2-2 in Top 4.#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/e9WWqk3fmU
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins April 6th
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 7th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins April 7th
