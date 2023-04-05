Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/5/23

Five days in, the Yankees have thus far traded excellent performances with highly frustrating performances. The great games have thankfully outnumbered the awful ones thus far, but they’re coming off a true stinker last night. Watching a listless lineup, one with a pretty weak looking five-through-nine on the card, get run over by Matt Strahm harkened back to the dog days of last August, when it felt like the Yankee offense would go days without showing life.

We’ve got a matinee today, so we’ve got a big morning of content for you ahead of the game. Andrew will start us off with a recap of last night’s AL action, and Esteban brings back his excellent at-bat of the week series for its first iteration of 2023, this time featuring Gleyber Torres. Noah also discusses the decline of Aaron Hicks, while Jeff dissects Ian Hamilton’s impressive debut, and Peter continues our 1998 retrospective series.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Philly+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many starts will Jhony Brito make for the Yankees in 2023?

2. Will today bring the first game of this Yankees season that falls somewhere between awful and excellent?