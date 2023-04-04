VOTE: How many bases will Anthony Volpe steal in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Four regular season games are in the books, and we’re starting to get a feel for things, in particular with regard to the new rules instituted by MLB this year. Among those rules were bigger bases and a restriction on how many times pitchers can step off with runners on, both of which made it likely players would get more aggressive on the base paths this year.

Top prospect Anthony Volpe hasn’t set the world on fire with his bat yet, but he’s shown his top-end speed and instincts on the bases, swiping three bags in as many attempts. He definitely seems to have the potential to put up a gaudy stolen base total on his rookie campaign. How many do you think he’ll ultimately end up with?

Our second question today pertains to Giancarlo Stanton’s bomb from over the weekend. Even on a chilly spring afternoon, Stanton uncorked one 485 feet out to center field, his longest dinger as a Yankee.

Of course, the Yankees have two mammoth sluggers on the payroll. So, will Aaron Judge outdo Stanton and hit a longer dinger in 2023? Vote below, and drop a line in the comments to argue your position! Results from the poll will be published later this week.