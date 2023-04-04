Podument Park Ep. 3: Stanton Still a Strong Fella

Beautiful, beautiful regular season play is back, and the Yankees are off to a fine start in 2023! Despite dropping the second game of the season to the Giants, they won both Opening Day and the rubber match on Sunday, and they also dispatched the Phillies on Monday night to move to 3-1. Is it so damn early that this podcast could be miserable next week with just a few bad games? You bet! But we are going to be excited about all this anyway.

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Judge have clubbed two homers apiece in the first four games, and each of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and rookie Jhony Brito have turned in good-to-great starts. In fact, only 4 of the 13 members of the pitching staff have allowed a single run. You love to see it! Add in some Anthony Volpe steals and you’ve got just the right mix for a fun opening week at Yankee Stadium. Now, they just have to keep it up.

