Yankees Prospects: Week one minor league review

The only Yankees affiliate in action this past week was Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as the three other full-season teams get ready to open this coming weekend. Rosters for Somerset, Hudson Valley, and Tampa were released on Sunday. They have been included in their respective sections.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 1-2 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Coming up: Away vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies), starting today

The RailRiders dropped their opening series and scored only eight times over the weekend. Offensive performances have to be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to games played in the Northeast in April, since the temperatures rarely cooperate and rain can be a daily annoyance, but several hitters who will be closely watched this year got off to a slow start. Andrés Chaparro went 0-for-11 and struck out seven times, while Oswald Peraza managed three hits in the same number of at-bats but whiffed six times himself. After a power breakout last year, Jesús Bastidas got on the board with his first Triple-A homer for his only hit of the weekend.

Jesús Bastidas goes yard for his game-tying first hit in Triple-A!



Blue Moon Home Run presented by @ltvbeer. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/jHOx8gXPLG — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 1, 2023

Players of note:

Elijah Dunham: 3-for-12, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 SB

Randy Vásquez: 3.1 IP, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

Mitch Spence: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER

Deivi García: 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

Player of the Week: Jake Bauers hit the first pitch he saw this season 446 feet over the center-field wall. On a cold night not fit for baseball, Bauers pulled a second blast to right field to provide the winning run in the RailRiders’ opener. His two solo homers were the only runs scored by the home team in their only win of the weekend. In the three-game series, Bauers went 4-for-9, doubled, drove in three, walked twice, and stole a base while playing one game each in left field, at first, and as the designated hitter.

A 446-foot bomb by Jake Bauers! pic.twitter.com/stHanXdOrJ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 1, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Coming up: Home vs. Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), starting Thursday

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Coming up: Home vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates), starting Friday

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Coming up: Home vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers, starting Friday