Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/4/23

We should all be so lucky if the Yankees’ wins in 2023 are as breezy as last night. Early lead? Check. Terrific starting pitching? Check. A crooked number in the middle frames to ease the comfort of the final innings? Check. Shutout relief? Also check! Yes, the Phillies still managed to outhit the Yankees, 11-9, but it never felt terribly close. More of that sentiment, please.

Today on the site, Marcus will run through the first (half) week of the 2023 season in the Yankees’ minor league system, Madison will present the Rivalry Roundup, and Sam will ponder what exactly Aaron Hicks does here. Later on, Josh will check in on the 1998 Yankees’ sluggish start, Kunj and I will have a new podcast, and Jeff will look under the hood at the highs and lows of Clarke Schmidt’s season debut.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, TBS, NBC Sports Philly+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will be the next Yankee to hit his first homer of 2023?

2. Which MLB player has had the best first week or so of the 2023 season?