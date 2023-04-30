Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Nick Swisher goes bananas

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! This week, in addition to seeing what the current Yankees squad has been up to, we check in on a fan favorite from the 2009 World Series championship squad, along with a couple of guys from down on the farm. Let’s get to it!

Nick Swisher’s Busy Week

Although he only spent four years in pinstripes, outfielder/first baseman Nick Swisher has remained a fan favorite in the Bronx due to his fun-loving personality and seemingly limitless pool of energy. Not surprisingly, Swish has kept himself busy even in retirement, and this week was a perfect example of this. For starters, he began the week in Philadelphia, appearing on MLB Sunday Leadoff...

...then leading off for the MLB Players Alumni Association in a matchup with the Savannah Bananas.

Banana Ball Battle tonight in Tampa Bay against @MLBPAA You ready?



Tampa Bay, FL

️ George M. Steinbrenner Field

https://t.co/Jn39iqRwlo

⚾️ 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/EhYwy0JgsZ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 29, 2023

Yes, that’s former Yankees closer Andrew Miller playing first base for the MLBPAA.

Luis Gil is eager to pitch

Yankee starter Luis Gil has not appeared on a Major League mound in almost a year now, as he underwent Tommy John surgery last spring. Judging from his Instagram, he’s itching to return to the mound.

Deivi García and his dog

From the first time he established himself as a top prospect in 2019 to his MLB debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Deivi García had Yankees fans dreaming of their next homegrown ace. Unfortunately, his career has been derailed by ineffectiveness and injuries, and he’s now been officially been converted to a reliever full-time.

We’re not here to talk baseball, though; today, we’re here to highlight his dog, who is named either Jack or Jake (he has used both names on his Instagram).

What an adorable pooch.

Prospect Action Shots

If there’s one thing prospects love to post on their social media accounts, it’s action shots. And so, to round off this week’s social media roundup, let’s do a speed round.

Clayton Beeter

Austin Wells

Andres Chapparo