Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/30/23

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Aaron Judge was out of the Yankees’ lineup again on Saturday, but there’s still no plans to put him on the injured list as of yet. MRIs revealed that he suffered a mild hip strain, but Aaron Boone said that Judge is feeling better and “itching” to get back to action.

CBS Sports: Surprise, here’s more injury news! Jonathan Loáisiga is set to visit Dr. Ahmed on Monday as he’s still dealing with soreness in his elbow. He too underwent an MRI, but that revealed nothing structurally wrong with Loáisiga’s elbow.

MLB Trade Rumors | Simon Hampton: In case you missed it, the Yankees made a roster move to try and help the struggling offense. While the hot-hitting Jake Bauers had already been brought to Texas as part of the Yankees’ taxi squad, he was officially added to the roster ahead of Saturday’s game. In his place, they optioned Franchy Cordero down to Triple-A and added reliever Lou Trivino to the 60-day injured list. However, Bauers had to exit the game in the first inning after this play:

What an effort. What a play. pic.twitter.com/U9R33o1GXh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2023

For now, the injury is diagnosed as a right knee contusion, and he’s set to undergo more testing today.

New York Post | Jack Curry: The piece is an excerpt from “1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever,” an upcoming book from Curry. This particular section is about David Wells, his relationship with manager Joe Torre, and the legendary story of his perfect game, and how he had spent the previous night partying with Saturday Night Live’s Jimmy Fallon.