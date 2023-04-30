Yankees prospects: Randy Vásquez looks sharp, Spencer Jones goes deep twice

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 7-6 (11) at Worcester Red Sox
DH Estevan Florial 1-5, RBI
CF Harrison Bader 0-5, K
3B Andrés Chaparro 1-5
LF Elijah Dunham 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-5, HR, RBI
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-5
RF Michael Hermosillo 0-4, BB, K
1B Mickey Gasper 2-3, 2 BB
SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, K, CS
Randy Vásquez 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K — nice start from a potential rotation candidate?
Deivi Garcia 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 2 K — poor Deivi
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K (blown save)
James Norwood 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (blown save)
D.J. Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 0 K (loss, blown save) — quite a few blown saves
Randy Vásquez threw five scoreless innings and tallied five strikeouts, including a challenged pitch with an upheld call to get his third strikeout of the day.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 29, 2023
5 IP // 3 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 5 K#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/QXSmQPfXJv
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 (7) and L, 9-5 (7) at Harrisburg Senators
Game one:
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2B
DH Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 2B, RBI, HBP — doubles in his first Double-A start of 2023
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-2, BB — 101 mph off the bat for a single
LF Everson Periera 1-3, RBI, K, CS
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3
3B Tyler Hardman 0-1, 2 BB
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, RBI, SB
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K
2B Max Burt 2-3, 2B
Clayton Beeter 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Michael Giacone 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
Jasson Dominguez hits balls hard. This single was 101 MPH off the @Yankees No. 2 prospect's bat. pic.twitter.com/dqtXzas3Tn— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 29, 2023
Game Two:
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 2 BB, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-4
DH T.J. Rumfield 1-4, K
CF Brandon Lockridge 3-3, 2 3B, RBI, BB, SB
2B Max Burt 1-3, RBI, BB, K
1B Eric Wagaman 0-3, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3
Gray Fenter 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 4, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 HR
Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 K (loss)
Justin Wilson 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K
Justin Maese 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
The Martian covering ground in LF @Yankees top OF prospect Jasson Dominguez with a sliding catch. pic.twitter.com/O2YAAZatip— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 30, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 17-4 at Greenville Drive
CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, fielding error — flashed some huge oppo power
SS Alexander Vargas 3-4, 2B, throwing error
2B Caleb Durbin 2-4, 2B, K
C Ben Rice 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
DH Antonio Gomez 1-4, 2 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K
1B Spencer Henson 0-1, K
PH-1B Rafael Flores 1-3, 2B, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K, fielding error
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 2 K
Juan Carela 3.1 IP, 12 H, 9 R (8 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (loss) — yikes, he wore one tonight
Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR
Harrison Cohen 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
HE DID IT AGAIN!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 30, 2023
Spencer Jones with ANOTHER Oppo-Taco over the Green Monster pic.twitter.com/lVnWsfQuf2
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 9-5 at Jupiter Hammerheads
3B Brenny Escanio 0-5, BB, 2 K
DH Austin Wells 0-3, 2 BB
SS Dayro Perez 4-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB
2B Jared Serna 1-3, 2 BB
RF Daury Arias 0-5, K
CF Nelson Medina 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K
C Omar Martinez 2-5, 2B, K
1B Jefry Rodriguez 3-4, BB, K, SB
LF Alan Mejia 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K
Justin Lange 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K
Manny Ramirez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 4 K
Matt Keating 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (win)
Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Loading comments...