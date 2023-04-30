Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/30/23

It’s dark times indeed right now. Not only is Aaron Judge dealing with a hip injury, but one of the players brought in to cover for Judge, Jake Bauers, hurt his knee before even taking a plate appearance with the Yankees. They’ll turn to Nestor Cortes to stop the losing streak today, and any day on which Cortes or Gerrit Cole goes simply feels crucial to win at this point.

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-network)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

1. If Aaron Judge has to go on the IL, what will the Yankees’ winning percentage be in the games played without him?

2. Do you think Jhony Brito can stick in the rotation once one of Luis Severino or Carlos Rodón returns?