Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Full steam ahead! The Yankees took their Opening Day contest and won their first series of the year, setting them up for a long six-month grind to the top of MLB. We’re all excited to get underway with the daily ups and downs of covering 162 games at a minimum, one step at a time. The opening for this grind was expected to be a little bumpy thanks to the injuries accrued over spring training, but the first step wasn’t too bad.

We’ve already seen so much just from three games — Anthony Volpe hit the ground running (and is running all over the basepaths), Aaron Judge is still incredibly good at baseball, and Gerrit Cole looked dominant in his first outing. There were also some pleasant surprises like Jhony Brito dealing in his MLB debut, and some disappointments like the first bullpen meltdown of the year already arriving. What can we expect from the team now that they’ll be getting into the groove of daily action? Will we see much of IKF or Aaron Hicks off of the bench? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 6th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.