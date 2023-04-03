Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/3/23

Opening Day was a blast, and the first weekend was an overall success for the Yankees, but now we get into the full joy of baseball: games nearly every day of the week. Now the Phillies are rolling into town, and considering how their opening weekend went this is a decent opportunity to get on a roll early on. Considering how the Yankees’s season has been going, perhaps we’ll see another Judge dinger and Volpe steal.

Before the action kicks off tonight, there’s some coverage we’ve got to go over first. I’ll start off the day with the minor recap, and then Jake will go onto the rivalry roundup. Peter has the series preview for the Phillies on deck, John opens the monthly Brian Cashman poll, and then I’ll be back to open up the mailbag for this week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. First impressions on Isiah Kiner-Falefa out in center?

2. When will Aaron Hicks get penciled into the starting lineup, if at all?