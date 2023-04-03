Around the Empire: Yankees news: 4/3/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: In case you missed it, Giancarlo Stanton hit one of the most impressive home runs you’ll ever see on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. Bryan Hoch digs into some of the numbers around the monster shot, the second-longest of Stanton’s career and the longest one hit at the new Yankee Stadium by anyone other than Aaron Judge.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: Outside of a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday’s loss to San Francisco, Aaron Hicks has not featured into the first few games of the season. Sunday, rather than turning to Hicks to spell Judge in center field, the Yankees put Isiah-Kiner Falefa there. It seems like Hicks has yet to figure out, or be told, his exact role with the 2023 Yankees after a really rough 2022. Aaron Boone said Sunday to expect to see Hicks in the lineup in the next couple days, so we’ll see how this plays out.

Yahoo Sports | Alex Smith: Anthony Volpe continued his excellent start Sunday, drawing another walk, wreaking havoc on the bases, and stealing another base — all while holding down the nine-hole for the Yankees in the first three games of the season. Prior to Sunday’s contest, Aaron Boone revealed that he almost turned to Volpe to lead off today’s game before ultimately going with Gleyber Torres. Boone mentioned wanting to let Volpe get settled, but from the skipper’s words, it seems like we’ll see Volpe lead off sooner rather than later.

NY Post | Dan Martin: Fresh off an unbelievable 2022 season, and a brand-new contract that will keep him a Yankee for a long time, Aaron Judge is aware of the history for those who’ve managed the rarified air of 60 home runs in a season. Discussing the 2023 season, he dropped the nugget that he doesn’t think his swing is tailor-made for 74 long balls in a season. That said, he does have specific goals in mind. With his second dinger of the young season Sunday, there’s a good chance he’s well on his way.