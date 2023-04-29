Yankees prospects: Aaron Palensky launches off again

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-4 at Worcester Red Sox
LF-CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
CF Harrison Bader 1-4, 1 K
P Aaron McGarity 0-0
C Rodolfo Durán 0-1
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 K
3B Andrés Chaparro 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB — potentially working his way to a callup at this rate
DH-LF Billy McKinney 0-4, 1 R, 1 K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, 1 RBI
1B Mickey Gasper 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
C José Godoy 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
P James Norwood 0-0
SS Wilmer Difo 0-4, 1 K
Sean Boyle 5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K, 2 HR
Shawn Temple 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB (loss)
Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
James Norwood 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
2-2 count. 2 outs. Bases loaded ... and Sean Boyle gets the strikeout!
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed due to inclement weather, rescheduled to today
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-4 (7) and L, 1-9 (7) at Greenville Drive
Game 1:
DH Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K — on a home run tear lately
1B Ben Rice 2-4
RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error
C Rafael Flores 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R
CF Aldenis Sanchez 1-2, 2 RBI, 1 CS, fielding error
SS Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R
2B Luis Santos 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
Zach Messinger 4.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB (win)
Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
AARON PALENSKY OFF THE BATTER'S EYE!
He now has 3 HRs in his last 3 plate appearances.
Game 2:
CF Spencer Jones 0-3, 2 K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 2 K
2B Caleb Durbin 0-0, 1 R, 3 BB — hey, he did his part
DH Ben Rice 1-3, 1 RBI
C Antonio Gomez 0-3
LF Grant Richardson 0-3, 2 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, 2 K
1B Spencer Henson 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 3 K
Tyrone Yulie 2.2 IP, 8 R, 6 H, 4 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss)
Harold Cortijo 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K
Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Ben Rice rips one into RF for an RBI-Single to get the party started 1-0 Gades
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 8-9 at Jupiter Hammerheads
2B Jared Serna 1-5
C Austin Wells 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
C Agustin Ramirez 1-1, 1 R
CF Anthony Hall 1-5, 4 K
LF Daury Arias 0-5, 1 K
SS Dayro Perez 1-5, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 K, throwing error
DH Omar Martinez 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
3B Roberto Chirinos 0-0
PH-3B Ronny Rojas 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB, fielding and throwing errors
Sean Hermann 4.1 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 K
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 K, pickoff error
Yorlin Calderon 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K
Alex Bustamente 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, pickoff error
