Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/29/23

A series is up for grabs still despite yesterday’s wildly uncompetitive showing.

By Madison Pavich
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Well, if you put up a matchup between Clarke Schmidt and Jacob deGrom and told me that the team with Jacob deGrom won the game, I wouldn’t be very surprised. If you told me that deGrom would leave in the fourth inning and it still wouldn’t be particularly close, then that would be a concern, but the Yankees did run out effectively a surrender lineup with Aaron Judge sidelined and Anthony Volpe getting a day off. You win some, you lose some I suppose.

There’s still two more chances to pick up a win in Texas, but before all of that we’ve got some stuff to run through. Matt starts off with a look at the latest around the league including the latest Rays win/White Sox meltdown (depending on your viewpoint), and he’ll be back for a look back at this day from the 1998 team. Esteban details how worrisome Aaron Judge’s hip injury could be going forward, and then we’ve got a trio of division check-ins from Jeff, Noah, and Peter on the NL West, AL Central, and AL West respectively.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will Jake Bauers do in his eventual Yankees debut?

2. Will the (New York) Rangers’ season continue tonight, or will their season end on four straight losses?

