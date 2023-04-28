 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Domínguez, Warren key Somerset victory

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from April 26th.

By Andrew Mearns
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-5 at Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 2-5, HR, RBI, 3 K — third homer this year
3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, BB, missed catch error
LF Jake Bauers 1-5, K
DH Rodolfo Durán 2-5, 2B, K
RF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, BB, K, SB, picked off
PH Billy McKinney 0-1
C Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2B, K
2B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, K
SS Wilmer Difo 2-3, RBI, SB, sacrifice

Mitch Spence 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss)
Barrett Loseke 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, pickoff
Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-5 at Harrisburg Senators

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, BB, K — cooling off a bit
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 3B, 2 BB — first triple of 2023
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, BB, RBI, 3 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, GIDP, SB, throwing error
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, K, SF
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, 2 K, passed ball, pickoff error
RF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2B, RBI, SB — made a game-saving catch
DH Eric Wagaman 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, SB
2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 3 RBI, SF, CS

Will Warren 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 8 K — strikeout reel
Zac Houston 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, HBP — not much control, eh
Steven Jennings 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Indigo Diaz 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed at Greenville Drive due to rain with doubleheader planned today, so instead watch this clip from Wednesday of Spencer Jones’ surprising speed!

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 12-2 at Jupiter Hammerheads

2B Brenny Escanio 2-3, 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, SF
CF Daury Arias 0-5, BB, RBI, K, GIDP
RF Anthony Hall 0-4, 2 BB, K, 2 GIDP, SB
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3, 2 BB, K
SS Jared Serna 4-5, 2 RBI, 3 SB, CS, throwing error — running wild!
1B Omar Martinez 3-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, 2 BB, RBI
3B Ronny Rojas 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K — 377 feet on homer, #atripleshy

Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Geoffrey Gilbert 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

