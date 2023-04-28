Yankees prospects: Domínguez, Warren key Somerset victory

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-5 at Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 2-5, HR, RBI, 3 K — third homer this year
3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, BB, missed catch error
LF Jake Bauers 1-5, K
DH Rodolfo Durán 2-5, 2B, K
RF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, BB, K, SB, picked off
PH Billy McKinney 0-1
C Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2B, K
2B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, K
SS Wilmer Difo 2-3, RBI, SB, sacrifice
Mitch Spence 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss)
Barrett Loseke 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, pickoff
Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Flo's back to his leadoff homer ways! SWB is up 1-0 after the first at bat of the game. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/9WpUl7j1LK— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 27, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-5 at Harrisburg Senators
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, BB, K — cooling off a bit
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 3B, 2 BB — first triple of 2023
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, BB, RBI, 3 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, GIDP, SB, throwing error
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, K, SF
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, 2 K, passed ball, pickoff error
RF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2B, RBI, SB — made a game-saving catch
DH Eric Wagaman 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, SB
2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 3 RBI, SF, CS
Will Warren 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 8 K — strikeout reel
Zac Houston 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, HBP — not much control, eh
Steven Jennings 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Indigo Diaz 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
Jasson Dominguez triples to lead off the sixth and then scores on an error that lets Jeisson Rosario reach safely. pic.twitter.com/w7B2eTpq01— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 28, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed at Greenville Drive due to rain with doubleheader planned today, so instead watch this clip from Wednesday of Spencer Jones’ surprising speed!
I can’t stop thinking about 6’7” Spencer Jones going home-to-third in 11.00 seconds the other night. Corbin Carroll is the fastest player in baseball and did it in 10.97 second. Jones has insanely long strides and great acceleration. Tools for days! https://t.co/CMiZa0adNH pic.twitter.com/Rq7VRzgwiB— Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) April 27, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 12-2 at Jupiter Hammerheads
2B Brenny Escanio 2-3, 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, SF
CF Daury Arias 0-5, BB, RBI, K, GIDP
RF Anthony Hall 0-4, 2 BB, K, 2 GIDP, SB
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3, 2 BB, K
SS Jared Serna 4-5, 2 RBI, 3 SB, CS, throwing error — running wild!
1B Omar Martinez 3-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, 2 BB, RBI
3B Ronny Rojas 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K — 377 feet on homer, #atripleshy
Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Geoffrey Gilbert 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
