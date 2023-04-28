Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/28/23

This is not a long-term injury to Aaron Judge.

I’m just going to keep saying that to myself. It feels better to be optimistic. Judge said that he only expects to miss a couple days, so let’s roll with that.

Today on the site, Jake will look at yesterday’s Yankees rival action, Casey will write about the evolution of a Yankees villain, and Sam will glimpse a rare misstep by the 1998 powerhouse. Later on, John will make the case that the Astros are still the team to beat in the AL despite the Rays’ hot start, Josh will discuss how the AL East playoff odds have changed over the past month, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many runs will the Yankees score against Jacob deGrom today?

2. What do you think are the odds that the Knicks could actually make a run to the NBA Finals?