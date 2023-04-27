Aaron Judge removed from Yankees-Rangers game with “right hip discomfort”

In the top of the fourth inning of tonight’s game in Texas, Aaron Judge was pulled from right field and replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera. This comes a day after Judge awkwardly slid into third base against the Twins, after which Judge dashed into the dugout and into the tunnel. He remained in the game, and said afterwards that he was fine.

Judge made two plate appearances in today’s contest and struck out both times before departing. We don’t have any word yet on exactly what ails Judge, though it’s natural to think back to Judge’s slide yesterday. It looked as though he may have injured anything from his hand, to his wrist, to his shoulder on the slide. As Ryan Ruocco notes in the clip below, Judge appeared to be favoring his right wrist during his second at-bat:

Oswaldo Cabrera has replaced Aaron Judge in right field to start the bottom of the fourth. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/oq0uI3Z8w9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 28, 2023

Hopefully, this turns about to be much ado about little, but it’s hard not to be worried about the Yankees’ most important player right now.

Update

"Right hip discomfort" for Judge, the announcement — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 28, 2023

There’s the official announcement from Globe Life Field on Judge’s injury: right hip discomfort, rather than anything with the wrist. Although that alone seems to be a least somewhat good news, another ailment for Judge to worry about is obviously not great either. Fingers crossed that it’s not anything major, but stay tuned.