New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers: Gerrit Cole vs. Andrew Heaney

Thankfully, the Yankees salvaged a win yesterday, avoiding a sweep in Minnesota. A fourth-straight loss would have pushed their ace, Gerrit Cole, into stopper mode, tasked with stopping the bleeding on a sinking ship, if we’re to mix metaphors. Instead, Cole will take the ball to open a four-game set in Texas with a chance to get a winning streak going.

There is a bit of pressure here on Cole, as tomorrow, the Yankees will have to deal with a pitching mismatch: Clarke Schmidt vs. Jacob deGrom. In truth, with the way things have gone the last week or so, every Cole start feels rather crucial. Every time the Yankees’ best pitcher steps on the mound has the air of an opportunity that simply must be taken, what with the AL East devolving into a bloodbath.

Cole will be opposed by Andrew Heaney, who I hesitate to refer to as an old friend. The Yankees took an upside flyer on him at the 2021 deadline, only to see the lefty implode in New York, to the tune of a 7.32 ERA over 35.2 innings. Heaney has pitched very well in limited innings since that disaster, however, posting a 3.35 ERA over 91.1 innings with a 12.8 K/9 rate with the Dodgers and Rangers. Back on April 11th against the Royals, he even tied a league record with nine consecutive strikeouts.

Aaron Judge will start in right and bat second behind Anthony Volpe, as there seems to have been no repercussions from the captain’s awkward slide into third base yesterday. We’ll have another sighting of Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center, as well as Aaron Hicks in left.

On the Rangers side, a lineup that’s put up good numbers this year looks pretty unimposing on this particular evening, what with Corey Seager on the IL, Robbie Grossman hitting second, rather anonymous former Yankee farmhands Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran starting, and Sandy León just generally remaining employed as a big leaguer. Keep an eye on Adolis García though, who erupted for a three-homer, eight-RBI night five days ago.

How to watch:

Location: Globe Life Field — Arlington, TX

First pitch: 8:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270 (TEX)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.