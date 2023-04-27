Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/27/23

Poke the bear enough, and they’ll score earlier than the eighth inning. That was apparently the motto for the Yankees yesterday, as they broke through immediately and often with the bats to avoid a sweep in Minnesota. That’s a big step up from their recent performance, but we’ll need to see if it’s a blip on the radar or a turning point for this offense. A great test is in front of them with a strong pitching staff in Texas.

Before the new series gets underway, Sam previews the Rangers and Josh recaps the previous night’s actions. John dives into an elite pitching matchup between Andy Pettitte and Roger Clemens from the 1998 season that delivered despite both showing some struggles, Alex examines Jhony Brito’s Statcast portfolio, and Malachi compares the struggles of the Yanks to his personal fandom in the floundering White Sox.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Was yesterday a sign of life or a flash in the pan for this offense?

2. Can Gerrit Cole cap off his excellent April with another quality start?