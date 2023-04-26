New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Kenta Maeda

The last several games have not been great ones for the Yankees. Thanks to a slump from the offense, they’ve now lost four of their last five contests, only scoring eight runs in the process. The last two have come to the Twins, dooming the Yankees to their first season series loss to Minnesota since 2001. This afternoon, they need a win to avoid their first sweep of the season.

For today’s matinee, the Yankees will send Domingo Germán to the hill. In his most recent start, Germán allowed four runs — including two home runs — in six innings against the Blue Jays. While he hasn’t been hit for a crazy number of runs in any start so far, his ERA+ currently sits at a below-average 97 for the season.

The lineup behind him will feature Isiah Kiner-Falefa back in center field, Willie Calhoun in right, and Aaron Judge getting at day at DH. Kyle Higashioka will be behind the plate. Gleyber Torres returns to the starting nine after days off yesterday.

Kenta Maeda is set to get the ball for the Twins. Maeda has a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings on the season, having left his most recent start early after taking a liner off the ankle.

Here’s how to catch today’s game, and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread for today’s action.

How to watch:

Location: Target Field — Minneapolis, MN

First pitch: 1:10 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy (MIN)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

