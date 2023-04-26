Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez breaks out, Spencer Jones runs wild

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 at Worcester Red Sox

RF Estevan Florial 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB

CF Harrison Bader 0-3, BB, SB

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, BB, 3 K

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, throwing error

2B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B

DH Jake Bauers 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K — 465 (!) feet, 113.5 mph off the bat for Bauers

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, K

3B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 2B, K

SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, K

Ryan Weber 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K (win)

Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Deivi García 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

James Norwood 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

Andrés Chaparro goes DEEP for his eighth homer of the year!



It's the second three-run homer of the night, following Rodolfo Durán's in the second inning. Chaparro's homer also pushes SWB to the new league leader in home runs with 38 on the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/3hCSiwuRJm — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 26, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-2 at Harrisburg Senators

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB

LF Jasson Domínguez 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI — hopefully a breakout game from Jasson

LF Everson Pereira 0-4, 3 K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 2 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, HR, RBI, K

C Carlos Narvaez 2-3, 2 2B, BB, CS

2B Max Burt 0-4, K

DH Eric Wagaman 2-3, CS

Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 2 K (win)

Michael Giacone 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (hold)

Justin Wilson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Jasson Dominguez, the @Yankees No. 2 prospect, homered and doubled for his first multi-hit game of the season and 4 RBI on the night. pic.twitter.com/WI7QBD23DX — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 26, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-6 at Greenville Drive

CF Spencer Jones 4-5, 2B, 2 3B, K, 2 SB — electric game from the first-rounder

SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 4 RBI, BB, K

2B Caleb Durbin 2-4, BB, 3 SB

DH Ben Rice 0-1, 4 BB — kid has a .627 OBP in 11 games!

C Antonio Gomez 1-5, RBI, 2 K, pickoff error, fielding error, two passed balls — oof

RF Grant Richardson 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB — six steals as a team for HV

1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 2 RBI, 3 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-5, K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-5, 2 K

Chase Hampton 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 10 K, 1 HR

Ryan Anderson 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win, blown save)

Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

No. 5 @Yankees prospect Spencer Jones did a little bit of everything for the @HVRenegades:

4 H

2 3B

2B

3 R

2 SB pic.twitter.com/Vjaet63aOQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 26, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-2 (ten innings) at Jupiter Hammerheads

SS Brenny Escanio 1-5, 2 K, throwing error

DH Austin Wells 1-4 — the slugger makes his return on a rehab assignment

C Agustin Ramirez 1-3, BB

LF Anthony Hall 1-4, 2B

2B Jared Serna 1-3, BB, CS

1B Omar Martinez 0-3, RBI, BB, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 2-3, RBI, SF

CF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 2 K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-4, 3 K

Hayden Merda 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Matt Keating 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (loss)