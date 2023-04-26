Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/26/23

Remember August 2022? The period when the Yankee lineup slept-walked for a month, and the team hemorrhaged losses after an historic first half? That’s the vibe the Yankees are giving right now. The lineup card just inspires very little hope when it’s posted every afternoon. Perhaps, they’ll pull out a win behind Domingo Germán today, and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Twins.

We’ve got a day game , so we have a loaded lineup ahead of first pitch. Madison goes through last night’s AL action, Malachi homes in on Jimmy Cordero’s potent sweeper, and Pat . Plus, Estevão digs in on the Yankees’ league-leading bullpen, Esteban gives us his at-bat of the week, featuring Oswald Peraza, and Marcus gives us the second part of his interesting discussion with Yankees pitching prospect Sean Boyle.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, WFTC 29, MLB Network

Online: MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Questions/Prompts:

1. How far will the Yankees sink before things turn around?

2. Who prevails in Devils/Rangers?